Dec. 15, 1925 – Jan. 28, 2023

Graveside services will be held on 2 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery for Laura Barbara Willard Barnes, who passed from this life at The Columns in Jonesville, La. The service will be conducted by The Reverend Matt Martin, Associate Pastor of the First Baptist Church in Natchez.

Pall Bearers will be Buddy Chauvin, Austin Chauvin, Jimmy Willard, Peyton Willard, Ron Burt, and Judson Willard.

She was the daughter of Elmer and Willie Edna Stroud Willard, born December 15, 1925, in Natchez. Mrs.

Barnes was preceded in death by her parents and husbands Charles Mayberry and Dwight Barnes. Nine brothers-Elmer Franklin, Louis Eugene, Herbert Martin, James Robert, Henry Newlin, John Ray, Willie Hugh, Lloyd Benford, Charles Hewlett and three sisters-Helen Eva Blake, Mary Louie Ellis, Mabel Lee Jurick.

She is survived by one brother Wallace Arthur Willard and his wife, Mary and one sister-in-law Kathryn Alexander Willard. Others include numerous nieces and nephews.

Laura was employed by Mississippi Power and Light in Natchez, later moving to Dallas, where she spent her working years as a bookkeeper, office manager and payroll clerk at various companies in the Dallas, TX, area. Upon retirement, she returned to Natchez to be near family.

Memorials may be sent to the charity of your choice.

