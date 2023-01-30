Less than three days left to qualify for next county election Published 9:51 am Monday, January 30, 2023

NATCHEZ — With less than three full days left to qualify as a candidate to run in the Aug. 8 primary election, no candidates have filed in Adams County since Jan. 26.

Qualifying ends on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. All candidates must qualify by that date in order to run Aug. 8 primary election and the Nov. 7 general election.

The Natchez Democrat will track candidates for all Adams County races throughout the qualifying period.

Of the 17 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of noon on Thursday, Jan. 26:

District 1 supervisor

Mike Lazarus

Wes Middleton

District 2 supervisor

Kevin Wilson

Frances J. Ransom Jr.

District 3 supervisor

Angela Gibson Hutchins

District 4 supervisor

James “Ricky” Gray

District 5 supervisor

Warren Gaines Sr.

James H. Berry Jr.

Sheriff

Travis Lamont Patten

Chancery Clerk

Brandi B. Lewis

Angie King

Circuit Clerk

Eva “E.J.” Givens

Daye Dearing

Tax Collector

Terrence D. Bailey

Tax Assessor

Larry L. Hughes

Justice Court Judge (Northern District)

Audrey B. Minor

Justice Court Judge (Southern District)

Timothy Blaloc

Danny Barber

Eileen Mary Maher

District Attorney

Tim Cotton

Shameca Collins

Constable (Southern District)

Randy Freeman

Constable (Northern District)

Fay “Twin” Minor

Deselle Moody Davis

County Prosecutor

Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg

Lydia Roberta Blackmon

Coroner

James Lee