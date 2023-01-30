Less than three days left to qualify for next county election
Published 9:51 am Monday, January 30, 2023
NATCHEZ — With less than three full days left to qualify as a candidate to run in the Aug. 8 primary election, no candidates have filed in Adams County since Jan. 26.
Qualifying ends on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. All candidates must qualify by that date in order to run Aug. 8 primary election and the Nov. 7 general election.
The Natchez Democrat will track candidates for all Adams County races throughout the qualifying period.
Email newsletter signup
Of the 17 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of noon on Thursday, Jan. 26:
District 1 supervisor
Mike Lazarus
Wes Middleton
District 2 supervisor
Kevin Wilson
Frances J. Ransom Jr.
District 3 supervisor
Angela Gibson Hutchins
District 4 supervisor
James “Ricky” Gray
District 5 supervisor
Warren Gaines Sr.
James H. Berry Jr.
Sheriff
Travis Lamont Patten
Chancery Clerk
Brandi B. Lewis
Angie King
Circuit Clerk
Eva “E.J.” Givens
Daye Dearing
Tax Collector
Terrence D. Bailey
Tax Assessor
Larry L. Hughes
Justice Court Judge (Northern District)
Audrey B. Minor
Justice Court Judge (Southern District)
Timothy Blaloc
Danny Barber
Eileen Mary Maher
District Attorney
Tim Cotton
Shameca Collins
Constable (Southern District)
Randy Freeman
Constable (Northern District)
Fay “Twin” Minor
Deselle Moody Davis
County Prosecutor
Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg
Lydia Roberta Blackmon
Coroner
James Lee