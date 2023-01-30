Natchez’s first medical marijuana dispensary is open Published 1:56 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

NATCHEZ — Highest Care LLC, a medical marijuana dispensary at 131 Jeff Davis Blvd., Suite D, officially opened Monday and is the first store of its kind in Natchez.

“We opened at noon today and we’ve already had a few people come in and get their medication,” said Christian Wroten, the store manager. Those patients have been waiting on the medication since the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, SB 2095, was signed into law on Feb. 2, 2022. The first patient to buy a medical cannabis product in Natchez declined to be interviewed.

Highest Care was the first Natchez medical cannabis dispensary to obtain a provisional license from the Department of Revenue and is now the first dispensary to open in Adams County. Last week, dispensaries also opened in Brookhaven and Oxford.

Email newsletter signup

Three other dispensaries seek to open in Adams County, including Toke and Tell at 55 Seargent Prentiss Drive, Suite 104; Star Buds at 135 U.S. 61 South, Suite 1; and Angel Leaf at 9 Roux 61 Drive, Unit A.