PHOTO GALLERY: Cathedral children receive surprise visit from law enforcement Published 12:48 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

1 of 5

The BearCat armored vehicle parked outside of Cathedral Elementary School on Friday evening may look big and scary to some, but during the visit, the excited children learned that law enforcement are friends.

Cathedral Elementary students were up close with an armored truck on Friday morning during a surprise visit from Miss-Lou law enforcement.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with Adams County Sheriff’s Office Major Shane Daugherty and Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards arranged the meeting with the school.

The students received sticker badges and activity books about law enforcement being friends.

Above are scene photos from the visit.