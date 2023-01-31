Natchez native Carby elected to governing board of Mississippi Bar

Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

Hyde Carby

Edgar Hyde Carby of Natchez has been elected to the Board of Commissioners of The Mississippi Bar representing District 6. The Mississippi Bar is composed of nearly 9,000 active members who are licensed to practice law in Mississippi, and the Board of Commissioners is its governing body. Members of the Board include statewide elected officers, as well as representatives from each of Mississippi’s Circuit Court Districts.

Carby received his Bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University in 2002, where he was a member of the Honors College. As a senior at LSU, Hyde was selected by his professors to join Phi Beta Kappa. In 2006, Hyde graduated cum laude from the University of Mississippi School of Law where he was a member of the Mississippi Law Journal and received the Outstanding Student Award in Property, Constitutional Law I, and Supreme Court Practice.

Carby practices all over Mississippi. He cut his teeth as a young lawyer at Lightfoot, Franklin and White in Birmingham, Alabama, before moving back to his hometown to form Carby & Carby and start a family. He was also honored to represent the City of Natchez as City Attorney from 2012-2016. He was selected by the leaders of Adams County to serve as interim Adams County Justice Court Judge in 2017-2018.

Email newsletter signup

He has served on the Vestry at Trinity Episcopal Church, including two tours as Senior Warden, as well the Stewardship and Fellowship Committees. He also serves on the City of Natchez Civil Service Commission and the Historic Natchez Foundation Board of Directors. When not at work, Carby enjoys hunting, photography, and spending time with his family.

More Business

American Serenade to arrive for christening in Vidalia on maiden voyage this April

‘March can’t come fast enough’: Progress brewing on U.S. 61 coffee house

Visit Natchez unveils new branding, website

Natchez’s first medical marijuana dispensary is open

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Who do you hope wins this year's Super Bowl?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections