Natchez native Carby elected to governing board of Mississippi Bar Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Edgar Hyde Carby of Natchez has been elected to the Board of Commissioners of The Mississippi Bar representing District 6. The Mississippi Bar is composed of nearly 9,000 active members who are licensed to practice law in Mississippi, and the Board of Commissioners is its governing body. Members of the Board include statewide elected officers, as well as representatives from each of Mississippi’s Circuit Court Districts.

Carby received his Bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University in 2002, where he was a member of the Honors College. As a senior at LSU, Hyde was selected by his professors to join Phi Beta Kappa. In 2006, Hyde graduated cum laude from the University of Mississippi School of Law where he was a member of the Mississippi Law Journal and received the Outstanding Student Award in Property, Constitutional Law I, and Supreme Court Practice.

Carby practices all over Mississippi. He cut his teeth as a young lawyer at Lightfoot, Franklin and White in Birmingham, Alabama, before moving back to his hometown to form Carby & Carby and start a family. He was also honored to represent the City of Natchez as City Attorney from 2012-2016. He was selected by the leaders of Adams County to serve as interim Adams County Justice Court Judge in 2017-2018.

He has served on the Vestry at Trinity Episcopal Church, including two tours as Senior Warden, as well the Stewardship and Fellowship Committees. He also serves on the City of Natchez Civil Service Commission and the Historic Natchez Foundation Board of Directors. When not at work, Carby enjoys hunting, photography, and spending time with his family.