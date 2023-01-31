Batieste eclipses 1,000 career points Published 10:05 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

NATCHEZ — Kaden Batieste set a milestone last week by scoring his 1,000th career point for the Cathedral Green Wave. A senior, he is a veteran player who has led the way the last couple of years.

Cathedral said the last 1,000 point career scorer was in 2008 but former Cathedral head coach Peter Arnold said the last one was in 2012. Carl Hammitte finished his career with 1,018 points, Juan Gray finished his career with 1,532 points in 2008, he scored 785 points as a senior. Matt Gross scored 1,048 points and finished in 2006.

Arnold said he did not have any records prior to 2000 but assumed Jarrod West would be high on the list of point scorers. West scored 2,489 points in his time at Cathedral before playing point guard at West Virginia from 1994 to 1998.

Email newsletter signup

Batieste will have a chance to add to his point total at the South State Tournament being held on February 6, 2023.