City worker and newspaper carrier Michael Jackson dies of apparent natural causes Published 7:28 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man who lost his home to fire a little over a month ago was found dead Tuesday evening on the sidewalk in front of a home on Woodlawn Avenue.

Michael Jackson, who was a city public works employee for more than 20 years and was a long-time newspaper carrier for The Natchez Democrat, lost his house at 213 George F. West St. to a fire that completely destroyed it on Christmas Eve.

Reports indicate Jackson had told co-workers he didn’t feel well during the day on Tuesday. At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, city police received a call of an unresponsive man down on the ground in front of a home on Woodlawn.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said Jackson is thought to have died from natural causes, but the city’s Criminal Investigative Unit and the coroner are still at the scene doing their work. No further information is available at this time.

“He was the most hard-working, selfless individual one could ever know,” said Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson. “I saw him and his bright smile just two days ago. It leaves a tremendous void knowing he will no longer be working for the citizens and the city. He is someone I will never forget. His family, friends, and especially his co-workers are definitely in my prayers.”

Gibson said Jackson had expressed his gratitude to the people of Natchez who reached out to him when his house burned.

“He was so grateful for the outpouring of love from the community and the support. We want everyone to know that the outpouring of love he received truly meant the world to him. What a beautiful smile he had. I am so glad I got to see him and shake hands with him one last time,” Gibson said.

Ferriday Police Chief Sam King worked as circulation manager for The Natchez Democrat for many years and knew Jackson well.

“Michael was one of our better carriers that we had deliver for us. He was a great guy, and was great to be around. He was always smiling,” King said. “He was dependable and responsible. We could always count on him. That’s not a quality you often find in people. He was just a super guy. We hate to hear it for his family.”