Event at NAPAC Wednesday will celebrate African American history here Published 11:57 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez and Adams County residents are invited to take part in a celebration on Wednesday of the Historical African American sites and the rich African history here.

The event will take place at the NAPAC — Natchez Association for the Preservation of African American Culture — Museum on Main Street beginning at 1:30 p.m.

“As the mayor (Dan Gibson) has said many times, this information will help tell the complete history of Natchez — the city’s full story,” said Roscoe Barnes III, cultural heritage and tourism manager at Visit Natchez. “There is a sense that the stories of many African Americans of this area have been ignored or downplayed. This is an opportunity to tell some of the untold stories of the African American community in Natchez and what that community has contributed to Natchez history.”

The event also serves as a kickoff for Black History Month.

History of people and places in Natchez continues to be discovered.

“Over the past year, we have learned about the significance of the Donnan’s Barber Shop and new history about the John Banks House, where the U.S. Civil Rights Trail marker and the Freedom Trail marker.

The event on Wednesday at the museum will last about an hour.

The 27 Historic African American sites to be studied include:

• The Dr. John Banks House

• Brumfield School

• Forks of The Roads

• Proud to Take a Stand Monument

• Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church

• The William Johnson House

• The Rhythm Night Club Memorial Museum

• The Angelety House

• Richard Wright’s Grandmother’s House

• Robert Smith House

• Black Business District

• Henry J. and Ida Page Dumas House

• Holy Family Catholic Church

• Watkins Street Cemetery

• The Sidney and Sarah Russell House

• The Claiborne Barland House

• Mazique-West House

• Concord Quarters

• Leon Donnan’s Barber Shop

• Mackel’s Funeral Home

• Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church

• The Bud Scott House

• Professor Samuel Owens Home

• St. John’s United Methodist Church

• The Louis Winston Home

• Natchez College

• Beulah Missionary Baptist Church