NATCHEZ – Services for Joseph Lee Martin, 59, of Ferriday, LA, who passed at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, Houston, TX, will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Mercy Seat B.C., with Rev. David Martin, Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the National Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Joseph Lee Martin was born May 28, 1963, in Ferriday, LA, the son of Ethel and Lawrence Martin, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Terrance J. Goffner; one brother, Lawrence Martin, Jr.; two brothers-in-law, Joseph McCray, Jr., and Harrison Palm.

Joseph leaves to cherish his loving memories to his five children, Amimaris Martin, Kayla Martin, Tyra Martin, all of San Fransico, CA, Laterria L. Martin, Chasity Martin, both of Houston, TX; three grandchildren, Madison Carter, Skylar Mimes, Anthony Hawkins, III; six siblings, Rev. Lee A. Martin, Sr. (Juanita), Eddie Martin (Joyce), Patricia M. Williams (Elmore), all of Ferriday, LA, Billy Ray Martin (Karen), Annie Palms, Gladys McCray, all of Houston, TX; sister-in-law, Sherria Martin, Ferriday, LA; aunts and uncle, Ernestine Harris, Virginia Washington (Ike), Elizabeth Calhoun, all of Ferriday, LA, Leroy Henderson, New Orleans, LA; four good friends, Melvin Lawrence (Aquanetta), Jerry Haynes (Angela), Ronald Wilkerson, all of Ferriday, LA, Paula K. Griggs, Hampton, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

