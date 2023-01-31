Letha McFall Taylor Published 10:58 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Feb. 15, 21961 – Jan. 30, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Letha McFall Taylor, 61 of Roxie, MS will be held at Youngs Funeral Home in Vidalia on Friday, Feb. 03, 2023, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Letha Taylor was born on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 1961, in Brookhaven, MS., and passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Roxie, MS.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Jacob McFall; mother, Alice Buitt McFall; husband, Randy Taylor, and sister, Lena Guthrie.

She is survived by her sweetheart, Wayne Smith of Roxie, MS; daughters, Jessica Davis and her husband, John of El Dorado, AR, Haley Kepper and Cory Gustafson of Tyler, TX; brother, Jack Jacob McFall and his wife, Rachael of Ridgecrest, LA; three grandsons, Jonah Davis, Jaxon Davis, and Jon Tyler Davis; four granddaughters, Layla Faulkner, Abigail Faulkner, Harper Davis, and River Faulkner and niece, Destiny Butts and her husband, Randall of Ridgecrest, LA.

Pallbearers will be Jonah Davis, Jaxon Davis, Eddie Beach, Dempsey Hodges, Randall Butts, and Brady Stebbins.

Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandson, Jon Tyler Davis, and her great nephews, Kaiser Edens, Riley Butts, Carson Butts, and Dean Edwards.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia from 5 until 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.