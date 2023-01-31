Payton’s back: Former Saints coach inks deal to take reins of Denver Broncos

NEW ORLEANS — It is a big day for news about the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Sean Payton, who coached the Saints to its first and only Super Bowl win, will exit retirement and lead the Denver Broncos according to a story on Nola.com.

Payton is still under contract with the Saints for two more years so the Broncos will have to acquire him through draft picks. He retired at the end of last season.

Jordan going to Pro-Bowl

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been named to the Pro Bowl Games, it was announced today by the National Football League. Jordan replaces San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa who is unable to participate due to injury.