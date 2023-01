Xavier D. McGowan, Jr. Published 10:58 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

VIDALIA – Graveside services for Xavier D. McGowan, Jr., son of Xavier D. McGowen, Sr. and Kaya Washington will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Vidalia Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA.

