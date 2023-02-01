Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 20-26:

Brian Johnson charged with possession of ecstasy. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Brian Johnson charged with possession of crack cocaine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Brian Johnson charged with possession of phentermine (Apex). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Andrew Lucas charged with failure to register/non-compliant. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 20-26:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 25:

Priscilla Ann Barrett, 36, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Banned from Dollar General. Fine set at $748.75.

Darrell Tuesno, Age N/A, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Case remanded to files.

Anthony Reed White, 40, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 60 days with 55 days suspended. Five days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Antonio Zanda Williams, 20, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Edna Lee Young, 53, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Banned from Dollar General. Fine set at $748.75.

Destiny Smith, 27, charged with malicious mischief. Case remanded to files.

Justice Lynae White, 26, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Christopher Thomas Bates, 39, pleaded guilty to simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Sentenced to 45 days with 43 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Christopher Thomas Bates, 39, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 45 days with 43 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Candi Joidaija Gray, 21, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Arnette Joann McGee, 43, pleaded guilty to vulnerable adult: unlawful for any person to abuse, neglect, or exploit any vulnerable adult. Sentenced to 90 days with 89 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Destiny Juanyee Smith, 27, not guilty of simple assault.

Kedashia Monae Smith, 21, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Jimmy Tyrone Watkins, 29, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 90 days with 89 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set. At $1,748.75.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 20-26:

Tykeria Homes, 23, of Natchez, sentenced to one year suspended with one year probation.

Bradley Welch, 60, of Vidalia, sentenced to one year suspended with one year probation with six days credit for time served, window tint dismissed and bench warrant recalled.

Elaine Hawkins, 35, of Ferriday, sentenced to six months suspended with 181 days credit for time served.

Carrie Calhoun, 54, of Vidalia, fined $873 for disturbing the peace by fighting.

James Claiborne, 29, of Natchez, fined $488 for no liability insurance.

Dustin Hailey, 29, of Ferriday, $40 per month probation with credit for time served for simple battery.

Jonathan Stacker, 38, of Vidalia, fined $50 for dogs at large.

Rodney Allen, 45, of Vicksburg, fined $225, for speeding.

Felix Lara, 25, of Florida, sentenced to one year suspended with one year probation upon payment of $1,742.50