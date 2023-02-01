Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Adams County

Jan. 20-26

Civil suits:

Estate of Carmen Magadalena Gavette.

DHS et al. — Darius Terrell.

DHS et al. — Antonio C. Turner.

DHS et al. — Dantrell D. Minor.

MDHS et al. — Terry Clayton.

MDHS et al. — Christopher R. Owens.

Cory Emanuel et al. v. The Unknown Heirs At Law and Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Rowan Emanue.

John H. Fairbanks v. Twin Oaks holding, LLC et al.

Divorces:

Eric K. Terrell Sr. and LaTonya M. Terrell. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Shondranika Barnes v. William Barnes.

William Louis Jones Jr. v. Stephanie Swalm Jones.

Marriage license applications:

Joshua Carter Davis, 20, Jarreau, La. to Mayce Kate Slater, 19, Jarreau, La.

Charles Warren Grantham, 30, Roxie to Jamie Lynn Johnson, 27, Roxie.

Deed transactions:

Jan. 19-25

Anna Mary Rowell to MA Rowell, LLC, a part of Richmond Plantation.

Anna Mary Rowell to MA Rowell, LLC, land being a part of Providence Plantation.

Somerset, LTD to Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, a 1.44 Acre Portion of Somerset Plantation.

Rebecca D. Thomas to Lawrence Dunbar Sr., lot 25 Foresite Subdivision, Second Development.

Troy Bickford and Gary Douglas Adams to Roy Edwin Smith Jr., lot 2, Block No. 1 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Marcus Frazier to Edan Autry, lots “F” and “G” of lots 1, 2, and 3 Clifton Addition.

Craig Passons to Adair Lost Creek, LLC, 1.9 Acre Tract Portion of lot 22 Upper Spokane.

Fred Fuller and Sara Fuller to Shavondra T. Smalley, lot 33 Cedar Lane Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Jan. 19-25

Stephen Love and Tiesha Love to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 51 Trees Subdivision (First Development).

Lawrence Dunbar Sr. to Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lot 25 Foresite Subdivision, Second Development.

Roy Edwin Smith Jr. to Hometown Lenders, Inc., lot 2, Block No. 1 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Christopher Dale Neal to Pelican State Credit Union, lot 7 of Block “D” Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

B & D Farms, Inc. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land beginning at an iron pin in the northwestern corner of Magnolia Hill Plantation.

H. Dempsey White Jr. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land beginning at an iron pin in the northwestern corner of Magnolia Hill Plantation.

Shavondra T. Smalley to Flagstar Bank, lot 33 Cedar Lane Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Jan. 26

Civil cases:

Mendelson Law Firm v. Ramona Batieste.

Speedee Cash v. Cynthia King.

Lewis Law Firm v. Kevoisier Franklin.

Village Green Apartments v. Antonio Robinson.

Village Green Apartments v. Shanique Davis.

Village Green Apartments v. Keyondre Virgil.

Natchez Hospital v. Richard Cruel.

Natchez Hospital v. Detri Doss.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Shemika Doss.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Kenneth Chatman.

Concordia Parish

Jan. 20-26

Civil suits:

Marcheller Banks v. Jeremy McDowell.

Heather Powers v. American National Property & Casualty.

Kensleigh Powers – Minor v. American National Property & Casualty.

Ronald Powers v. American National Property & Casualty.

Capital One v. Joyce D. Champion.

GBPT, LLC v. Rumsfeld Indigo, LLC.

Gibbs International, Inc. v. Rumsfeld Indigo, LLC.

Gibbs International, Inc. v. Vidalia Industrial Facilities, LLC.

Aaron C. Paiton v. Mississippi Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance.

Aaron C. Paiton v. Gregory Couture Jr.

Aaron C. Paiton v. Kevin Priest.

Trustmark National Bank v. Sheila Kenny.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC v. Linda J. Armstrong.

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jarrod P. Barnes.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Amanda Forman A/K/A Amanda Nicole Forman.

Danielle Ellis v. Jason Ellis. (Protective Order)

Ednesha Bradley v. Devarius Bruce.

State of Louisiana v. Devarius Bruce.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Kelsa Turner.

First Town Loan, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Ronald Lane.

Succession of Gloria Ann Hartfield Simmons.

Succession of Thomas McLain Simmons.

Erica Denise French v. Emma Lea French. (Custody)

Brittany Earlene Lemoine v. Emma Lea French. (Custody)

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Louis Marvin McCurdy, 38, Benton, Ark. to Brittany Lynn Wiggins, 39, Benton, Ark.

Deed transactions:

Angelia Declouet, Tammy Sanchez, and Vickie Cupstid to Hannah Denny, lot 132 Belle Grove Subdivision, Third Development.

Patrick Biglane and Karen Biglane to Gregory Clayton and Jessica Clayton, all of lots 3A, 4A, and 7A, and the northeast one-half of lot 6A, .992 acres, Murray Addition.

Natalie J. Creel to Pamela Higgins, lots 126 and 127 Third Lola Annland Subdivision.

Michael W. Smith, Annette Michelle King, and Rhonda Marie Anglin to Christopher George Lee, lot 6 Bingham McClure Addition.

Damond Edward Reynolds and Sandra Teressa Donald Reynolds to Joseph Eric Paul, lot 7 Deer Park Hunting and Fishing Camp Sites.

Mortgages:

Hannah L. Denny and Jacqueline Denny Bass to Delta Bank, lot 132 Belle Grove Subdivision, Third Development.

Gregory Clayton and Jessica Clayton to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, all of lots 3A, 4A and 7A and the northeast one-half of lot 6A, .992 acres, Murray Addition.

Natalie Jill Creel, Pam Higgins, and James W. Higgins to Delta Bank, lots 126 and 127 Third Lola Annland Subdivision.

Terry G. Wallace and Eva Grace Bowman Wallace to 21st Mortgage Corporation, lot 100 Belle Grove Subdivision.