Crime Reports: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Cameron Nijay Nicholas, 20, 125 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, hold for other agency. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Michael Joseph Hunnicult, 36, 20 Elm Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Justin Lamar McGurie, 33, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily arm. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.

Simple assault on Pogo Street.

Traffic stop on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Hit and run on St. Charles Avenue.

Simple assault on John R. Junkin Drive.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Suspicious activity on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Abandoned vehicle on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Overpass.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Smith Street.

Theft on Weir Court.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on Armstrong Street.

Theft on U.S. 61 South.

Property damage on Oakhurst Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Four traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Threats on Fifth Street.

Traffic stop on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Two theft reports on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Old Washington Road.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Lewis Drive.

Civil matter on Main Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on Covington Road.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Jessie Mae Tolbert, 47, Beaumont Street (Homeless), Natchez, on charge of shoplifting. Held without bond.

Monique Danielle Washington, 45, charged with seat belt violation and speeding. Released on $267.50 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Cameron Malakia Beverly, 22, charged with armed robbery. Held without bond.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Southview Drive.

Traffic stop on Ratcliff Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 South.

Robbery on Ashwood Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Suspicious activity on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Lagrange Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Simple assault on U.S. 61 South.

Malicious mischief on Deer Lake Road.

Accident on East Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Tuccio Lane.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Broadmoor Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Wisteria Lane.

Traffic stop on Lewis Drive.

Domestic disturbance on State Street.

Trespassing on Knotts Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Spokane Road.

Intelligence report on Country Club Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Tomika Drane, 44, 1369 U.S. 61 North, Natchez, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $1,000.

Arrests — Saturday

Caleb Goodwin, 34, 346 BJ Road, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Allen Cotton, 60, 1104 Plum St., Vidalia, possession of schedule II drugs (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Tony Evans, 36, 408 Shady Acres Road, Ferriday, convicted felon in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Cecelia Wheeler, 51, 1104 Plum St., Vidalia, convicted felon in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Haven Evans, 24, 6 Carl Drive, Vidalia, accessory after the fact (harboring a fugitive). No bond set.

Stephanie Woods, 55, 6 Carl Drive, Vidalia, , 6 Carl Drive, Vidalia, accessory after the fact (harboring a fugitive). No bond set.

Jeffery L Woods, 54, 6 Carl Drive, Vidalia, accessory after the fact (harboring a fugitive). No bond set.

Tony Evans, 37, 6 Carl Drive, Vidalia, theft, criminal trespass, possession of stolen things, felony criminal damage to property (all warrants). No bond set.

John C. Reed, 75, 114 Miranda Drive, Clayton, outstanding warrants. No bond set.

Michael Wade Higgins Jr., 33, 7437 Highway 129, Monterey, probation violation and possession of a schedule II drug. No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 565.

Burglar alarm on Louisiana Highway 15.

Fire alarm on Morales Road.

Reports — Saturday

Automobile theft on Magoun Road.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana Highway 15.

Theft on Peach Street.

Harassment on Moose Lodge Road.

911 call hangup on Stephens Road.

Reports — Friday

Automobile accidents on Loop Road.

Drug violation on Louisiana Highway 129.

Warrant on Miranda Drive.

Traffic stops on Airport Road.

Drug violation on Plum Street.

Warrant on Carl Circle.

Suspicious person on Stephens Road.

Road hazard on Louisiana Highway 65.