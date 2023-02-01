Here’s your final list of candidates for the Aug. 8 primary in Adams County Published 6:11 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

NATCHEZ — Qualifying for the Aug. 8 primary election has closed and these are your candidates for Adams County and district offices.

Angela Hutchins, supervisor District 3, is the only supervisor running unopposed. Tax Collector Terrance Bailey, Justice Court Judge Northern District Audrey Minor, Coroner James Lee and Southern District Constable Randy Freeman are also unopposed.

District 1 supervisor

Mike Lazarus, Democrat

Wes Middleton, Democrat

District 2 supervisor

Kevin Wilson, Republican

Frances J. Ransom Jr., Independent

District 3 supervisor

Angela Gibson Hutchins. Democrat

District 4 supervisor

James “Ricky” Gray, Democrat

Jacquetta McCranie, Independent

District 5 supervisor

Warren Gaines Sr., Democrat

James H. Berry Jr., Democrat

Brad Dean, Democrat

Sheriff

Travis Lamont Patten, Democrat

Curtis Davis, Independent

Lance Adams, Democrat

Chancery Clerk

Brandi B. Lewis, Democrat

Angie King, Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Eva “E.J.” Givens, Democrat

Daye Dearing, Independent

Tax Collector

Terrence D. Bailey, Independent

Tax Assessor

Larry L. Hughes, Democrat

Conswella Madison, Democrat

Justice Court Judge (North District)

Audrey B. Minor, Democrat

Justice Court Judge (Southern District)

Danny Barber, Democrat

Eileen Mary Maher, Democrat

Timothy Blalock, Independent

Mary Francis Willard, Independent

Jack Blaney, Republican

District Attorney

Tim Cotton, Independent

Shameca Collins, Democrat

Constable (Southern District)

Randy Freeman, Democrat

Constable (Northern District)

Fay “Twin” Minor, Democrat

Deselle Moody Davis, Democrat

County Prosecutor

Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg, Democrat

Lydia Roberta Blackmon, Democrat

Coroner

James Lee, Democrat