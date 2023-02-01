Here’s your final list of candidates for the Aug. 8 primary in Adams County
Published 6:11 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023
NATCHEZ — Qualifying for the Aug. 8 primary election has closed and these are your candidates for Adams County and district offices.
Angela Hutchins, supervisor District 3, is the only supervisor running unopposed. Tax Collector Terrance Bailey, Justice Court Judge Northern District Audrey Minor, Coroner James Lee and Southern District Constable Randy Freeman are also unopposed.
District 1 supervisor
Mike Lazarus, Democrat
Wes Middleton, Democrat
District 2 supervisor
Kevin Wilson, Republican
Frances J. Ransom Jr., Independent
District 3 supervisor
Angela Gibson Hutchins. Democrat
District 4 supervisor
James “Ricky” Gray, Democrat
Jacquetta McCranie, Independent
District 5 supervisor
Warren Gaines Sr., Democrat
James H. Berry Jr., Democrat
Brad Dean, Democrat
Sheriff
Travis Lamont Patten, Democrat
Curtis Davis, Independent
Lance Adams, Democrat
Chancery Clerk
Brandi B. Lewis, Democrat
Angie King, Democrat
Circuit Clerk
Eva “E.J.” Givens, Democrat
Daye Dearing, Independent
Tax Collector
Terrence D. Bailey, Independent
Tax Assessor
Larry L. Hughes, Democrat
Conswella Madison, Democrat
Justice Court Judge (North District)
Audrey B. Minor, Democrat
Justice Court Judge (Southern District)
Danny Barber, Democrat
Eileen Mary Maher, Democrat
Timothy Blalock, Independent
Mary Francis Willard, Independent
Jack Blaney, Republican
District Attorney
Tim Cotton, Independent
Shameca Collins, Democrat
Constable (Southern District)
Randy Freeman, Democrat
Constable (Northern District)
Fay “Twin” Minor, Democrat
Deselle Moody Davis, Democrat
County Prosecutor
Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg, Democrat
Lydia Roberta Blackmon, Democrat
Coroner
James Lee, Democrat