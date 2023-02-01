Lady Storm rolls past rival Lady Tigers to remain undefeated in LHSAA District 4-1A Published 11:27 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

SICILY ISLAND, La. — Even though Roniya Ellis and Chyann Lee did not play the entire game for Delta Charter School’s varsity girls’ team last Tuesday night, it had nothing to do with foul trouble or injuries.

And that was the game play that Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis wanted to use during their 67-27 win over the nearby rival and LHSAA District 4-1A opponent Sicily Island High School Lady Tigers to keep them undefeated in district play.

Ellis led Delta Charter with 21 points and seven rebounds while Lee was right behind her in scoring with 20 points. Carlee Short had a big game for the Lady Storm with 11 points.

Email newsletter signup

“It was a high-energy game. Their fans were into the game. They gave us a lot of energy and we were feeding off their energy,” coach Ellis said.

While Sicily Island’s fans tried their best to motivated and pump up their Lady Tigers, the Lady Storm didn’t let that affect them. Delta Charter took an 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, but it was the second quarter that proved to be the deciding factor as the Lady Storm outscored the Lady Tigers 32-7 for a commanding 50-17 halftime lead.

It was at that time that Ellis took most of his starters out and went to his bench players to keep the likes of Roniya Ellis as well as Lee from getting injured.

As for each of their performances, coach Ellis said, “It was a pretty solid performance (by Roniya). Everybody got to play because we were up so much. We didn’t want her to get hurt. She played solid for the time she was out there. The same with Chyann. She didn’t play a lot, also. But she’s a great defender. Her defensive energy was there. She gets a lot of steals. They’re still playing solid, regardless of the competition. You can’t complain about that.”

Even with the reserves playing in the second half for Delta Charter, the Lady Storm still outscored the Lady Tigers 12-8 in the third quarter and 5-2 in the fourth quarter.

Next up for the Lady Storm (16-9, 7-0) is a visit to St. Joseph, La. to take on the Tensas High School Lady Panthers in a District 4-1A match-up at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Delta Charter School Storm was scheduled to play at Sicily Island last Tuesday night, but that game was moved back to last Wednesday at 6 p.m. Then the Storm plays at district foe Tensas High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday.