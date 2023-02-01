Tic Tac Dough: Fayette man claims lottery game’s top prize

Published 10:47 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

By Stacy Graning

A Fayette man is the first to claim the top prize in the Tic Tac Bonus game offered by the Mississippi Lottery.

The player won $20,000 in the Tic Tac Bonus game, which rewards players for scratching off 3 X’s or 3 O’s in a row. He purchased the ticket for $2.

Launched at the end of 2022, the game features a 1 in 4.85 chance of winning or breaking even and offered two top prizes of $20,000. One of those top prizes is still unclaimed, as well as one $2,000 prize and 13 $500 prizes.

The ticket was purchased at the Sprint Mart #66 in Fayette.

The Mississippi Lottery winners remain anonymous unless they choose to be identified.

The Mississippi Lottery currently has 56 active scratch-off games available for players. Click here for a complete list of the games.

 

 

