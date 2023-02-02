Adams County’s Bradford running for state commissioner of agriculture and commerce Published 4:27 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County’s Director of Emergency Management, Robert “Brad” Bradford Sr., has qualified as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce.

Bradford will face Democrats Bethany Hill, Robert Briggs, and Terry Rogers II in the Aug. 8 primary election. The successful Democratic candidate will face incumbent Andy Gipson, a Republican, in the November general election.

Bradford is a fourth-generation farmer and was born and raised on his family’s farm in Isola, Mississippi, the eighth of 11 children.

“I have witnessed the joys and challenges of farming and the agricultural way of life firsthand,” he said in a press release announcing his candidacy.

Bradford earned a Bachelor of Science degree in plant and soil science (agronomy) from Alcorn State University.

“I am running for this position because I believe the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce should be a revered agency that serves our state’s individual farmers and our agricultural communities and ultimately benefits all Mississippians in measurable ways at the cash register,” Bradford said.

He said he has a vision for improving the agency.

“Currently, I serve as the Mississippi Certified Emergency Manager for Adams County. As a multi-agency coordinator, I have worked closely with most of Mississippi’s coordinating, planning, and response agencies, including during the COVID pandemic. Prior to my emergency management career, I served 25 years in the U.S. Military as an infantry officer.

“To be successful, a visionary leader must also have the action-oriented qualities of perseverance and determination to make it through difficult times and see change take effect,” Bradford said.

He said his “Sowing Good Seeds in Mississippi” campaign will foster a “whole community” approach to maximizing the potential within the agricultural and commerce industry.

“It will successfully market the product of the farming industry’s toil to serve the farmer’s and the public’s best interests,” Bradford said. “Together, we will plan new ideas, form stronger partnerships, and improve agricultural infrastructure to benefit all the hardworking agriculturalists in our great state and inspire future agriculturalists. I also believe we have a unique opportunity to provide agricultural education to the whole community to help empower farm families for self-sustainability. Finally, I believe our state has enough resources to ensure our farming families are provided for without additional taxation.

“Relying on my faith in god, and my leadership, planning, operational, fiscal oversight, coordination, and collaboration skills, I pledge to transform the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce into an agency that works for all Mississippians,” Bradford said.

For more information about Bradford’s “Sowing Good Seeds in Mississippi” campaign, see bradforagcomm24.com.