Alcorn School of Nursing ranked among the nation’s best online programs

U.S. News & World Report has ranked Alcorn State University's Cora S. Balmat School of Nursing no. 129 among the 2023 Best Online Nursing Programs. The Cora S. Balmat School of Nursing is ranked second in Mississippi. "Our academic programs continue to elevate the profile of Alcorn in national rankings as we strive to produce quality graduates to fulfill workforce shortages," said Dr. Felecia M. Nave, president of Alcorn. "Our nursing program continues to provide highly qualified nursing professionals. This year's ranking is a testament to the outstanding work of our nursing students and faculty members." U.S. News assessed schools in nursing based on a variety of objective factors, such as student engagement, faculty credentials, and services and technologies. Designed for individuals looking to complete or further their education, this year's edition evaluates more than 1,800 online bachelor's and master's degree programs. The Best Online Programs include rankings of bachelor's programs as well as the following master's-level disciplines: MBA, business (non-MBA), computer information technology (including computer science), criminal justice/criminology, education, engineering, and nursing. While the methodologies are different for each discipline, they all incorporate metrics specific to online learning. The rankings only include degree-granting programs offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions. "The School of Nursing is ecstatic to be ranked #129 in the nation for a school our size and ranked #2 in Mississippi," said Dr. Shirley Evers-Manly, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, Dean and Professor of Nursing. "ASU nurses passionately believe that a top-tier education is essential for quality and equitable healthcare. Prospective students can see how Alcorn State University compares to other institutions and how the rankings are calculated on USNews.com. "Most of the undergraduate programs in the Best Online Programs rankings are degree completion programs, meaning the vast majority of their students already have some college credit," said Liana Loewus, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "The methodologies are developed with those students in mind, setting these rankings apart from those focused on recent high school graduates pursuing higher education for the first time." Alcorn's School of Nursing was founded in 1977. The School has produced hundreds of entry-level and advanced practice nurses employed in various healthcare settings throughout Mississippi and beyond. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees, including an Associate of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, and Doctor of Nursing Practice. To learn more about the Cora S. Balmat School of Nursing, visit https://www.alcorn.edu/ academics/schools-and- departments/school-of-nursing.