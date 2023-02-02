Artimease Dobbins Thomas Published 1:48 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

March 4, 1937 – Jan. 27, 2023

NATCHEZ – Visitation for Artimease Dobbins Thomas, 85, of Natchez, MS will be held at Webb Winfield Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at Greater St. James Baptist Church in Natchez, MS on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Elgin Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home.

Artimease Dobbins Thomas was born on March 4, 1937, in Natchez, MS the daughter of Joseph and Mary Dobbins.

Artimease was educated by Natchez Adams Public School Systems and later attended Copiah Lincoln Community College. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, gardening, traveling to local shops such as Fred’s, Piggly Wiggly, and the Minute Man Mart, and singing old church hymns and songs.

Artimease was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ples Thomas; daughter, Louvenia Jones; sisters, Susie B. Lyles and Lottie Rudd; brothers, Willie Dobbins, Sr., Mack Dobbins, Sr. and Milton Dobbins, Sr. and Joseph Warren Dobbins, Jr. and granddaughter, Jessica.

Early Friday morning, on Jan. 27, 2023, Artimease Dobbins Thomas heeded the master’s call and peacefully departed this earthly life. She leaves to cherish her memories of one daughter, Mary Meg (Robert) Brown of Natchez, MS; six grandchildren, Stephanie Thomas and companion Kenntre, Sr. both of Natchez, MS, Pless (Jessica) Strickland of Douglasville, GA, Danyelle Washington, and companion Corey both of North Charleston, SC, Cagney Brown of Pearl, MS, Damien Strickland and Justice Thomas and companion LeKendrick, Sr. both of Natchez, MS; eighteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.