Braves announce 2023 Football Schedule

Published 2:16 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

Six road games and five home games highlight the Alcorn State 2023 football season, the program announced on Wednesday during National Signing Day. The 11-game schedule features home conference games against Prairie View A&M, Grambling State, Mississippi Valley State, and Southern.

The Braves will begin the season on the road, traveling to out-of-conference foes Southern Miss on Sept. 2 and Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 3. The only non-conference contest at Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium will be on Sept. 16 against McNeese State as Alcorn’s 2023 home opener.

Southwestern Athletic Conference play will take the Braves to several familiar places, starting in week five as Alcorn State travels to Montgomery, Ala. On Sept. 30, Alcorn will take on Alabama State in its first conference game on the road before returning home on Oct. 7 to face Grambling State. The Braves will also face Arkansas – Pine Bluff (Oct. 21), Texas Southern (Nov. 11), and Jackson State (Nov. 18) on the road.

Outside of the contest against Grambling, Alcorn will host Prairie View A&M (Sept. 30), Mississippi Valley (Oct. 28), and Southern (Nov. 4).

2023 DATE OPPONENT LOCATION
Sept. 2 Southern Miss. Hattiesburg, Miss.
Sept. 9 Stephen F. Austin Nacogdoches, Texas
Sept. 16 McNeese State LORMAN
Sept. 23 Prairie View A&M LORMAN
Sept. 30 Alabama State Montgomery, Ala.
Oct. 7 Grambling LORMAN
Oct. 21 Arkansas – Pine Bluff Pine Bluff, Ark.
Oct. 28 Mississippi Valley LORMAN
Nov. 4 Southern LORMAN
Nov. 11 Texas Southern Houston, Texas
Nov. 18 Jackson State Jackson, Miss.

