Craig Steven Clark, Sr. Published 5:22 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Aug. 13, 1966 – Jan. 4, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Craig Steven Clark, 56, of Hawthorne, CA, who died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Gardenia, CA, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford, Sr., officiating.

Burial will follow at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Craig was born Aug. 13, 1966, the son of Ethel McKnight and Robert Woods. After graduating from high school, Craig attended college. He was a business owner, and in his spare time enjoyed music and cooking.

He is preceded in death by his step-father, Henry McKnight, Sr; grandparents, Isabell Clark, Turner Clark, Sam Woods, and Flotee Woods; uncles, Turner Clark, Larry Clark, Jr., J.C. Clark, T.J Woods; aunts, Jannie Henderson and Pearl Martin.

Craig leaves to cherish his memories: his loving parents, Ethel McKnight and Robert Woods; sons, Craig Clark, Jr., and London Clark; daughters, Cramille Clark, Cranijah Clark, Cranae Clark, and Kimberly C. Barber; brothers, Calvin McKnight, Sr., Henry McKnight, Jr., Marcus McKnight, and Kenneth Davis; sisters, Cynthia McKnight, Patricia Smoot, and Linda Woods; aunts, Helen (Willie) Thomas, Ora Durrow, Thelma Fields, and Barbara Tenner; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com