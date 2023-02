Emma Lovine Book Morace Published 1:44 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

MONTEREY – Emma Lovine Book Morace passed away on Jan. 31, 2023, at the age of 94 in Vidalia, LA.

Services will be held at Eva Church of God in Monterey, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home on Saturday at 2 p.m. with Bro. Kevin Sims and Bro. Tony Ganey officiating, and a private family graveside service at Morace Family Cemetery.