Jessie Doss Published 1:40 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Dec. 12, 1964 – Jan. 29, 2023

STAMPLEY – Funeral services for Jessie Doss, 58, of Union Church, who passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Stampley at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Bradrick J. Collins under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation service will be held from 12 p.m. until the service time at the church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Jessie was born on Dec. 12, 1964, in Adams County, MS, to Julius and Irene Doss.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Jonathan Doss.

Jessie leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Lori Doss; sons, Unqurie (Gwendolyn) Smith and Kyle Dorsey; daughters, Jessica (Shervirm) Barnes, Alexas Doss, and Anjolique Doss; grandson, Devan Smith; granddaughter, Harmony Doss; goddaughter, A’Siya Luckett; brothers, Julius Doss, Jr., Larry (Christine) Doss, Bradrick (Serenity) Collins, and Kenneth Ray (Catina) Doss; sisters, Lurine (John) Huff and Delorise (Samuel) Coleman; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.