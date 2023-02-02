Kimberly Nichol McKnight Published 1:43 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Aug. 13, 1986 – Jan. 24, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Kimberly Nichol McKnight, 36, of Natchez, who died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Vicksburg, will be Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Christian Hope Baptist Church with Pastor John Scott, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, from 5:30 until 6:30 at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Kimberly was born on Aug. 13, 1986, the daughter of Francis Marie McKnight and Robert Lee King. She was a 2005 graduate of Natchez High School. She was also a graduate of William Carey University and the Holy Bible Institute. Kimberly was employed with the Natchez Adams School District, where she was an Inclusion Teacher. She was a member of the Second Union Baptist Church and served in the choir. Kim was also a member of the LF and C Society and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. In her spare time, she enjoyed drawing, DIY projects, and talking to and encouraging others.

She is preceded in death by her father; brothers; grandmother, Francis McKnight; two aunts; and three uncles.

Kimberly leaves to cherish her memories; her loving mother, Francis Marie McKnight; godsons, Cayden James and Drake Fisher; goddaughter, Kylie Hayes; sisters, Courtney McKnight, Shelia McKnight, and Yolanda Buchanan – Lias; godsisters, Linda (Jerome) Logan and Deloris Wilson; aunts, Martha Blake, Elcerlia Wilson, and Barbara Bindom; uncle, Emmetti (Aubrey) Bindom; great – aunts, Getrude Wilson (godmother) and Alma Fleming; and a host of other family and friends.

Online condolences made be sent to www.westgatefh.com.