Linda D. White Published 1:49 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Aug. 26, 1950 – Jan. 28, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Linda D. White, 72, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor K. E. Stanton officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Linda was born Aug. 26, 1950, in Natchez, the daughter of Mary Bacon Paige and Johnny Davis. She was a 1968 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and furthered her education at Jackson State University. Ms. White was a member of Rosehill Missionary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Linda leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Leon White (Latisher) and William White; one daughter, Joy White; one brother, Lee R. Paige, Jr.; grandchildren, Briana Chester and Eboni Trevillion; three great-grandchildren, Dustin Mazique, Jr., Darrian Mazique and Damion Minor, other relatives, and friends. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.