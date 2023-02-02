Lula Belle Smith Published 1:42 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

April 28, 1935 – Jan. 28, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral Services for Lula Belle Smith, 87, of Vidalia, LA, who died Jan. 28, 2023, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Zion Baptist Church in Vidalia, LA with Pastor Douglas Logan, officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will be on Monday at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Ms. Smith was born on April 28, 1935, the daughter of Isiah Sanders Sr. and Alice Spillers Sanders. She was a school teacher with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.

Ms. Smith was a Baptist and Choir Member.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; two brothers; husband and grandparents (paternal and maternal).

Ms. Smith is survived by her daughter, Dorotha Alice Smith; stepchildren, Eartha Ball, Sylvester Smith, Jacqueline A. Cook, Lawrence Wayne Smith, Wanda L. Finch; two sisters, Mamie Sanders Smith, and Josephine Webster; one brother, Isiah Sanders, Jr.; twenty-two nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers, Robert S. Sanders, Lawrence Wayne Smith, Kim Saul, Windell Millicks, William Saul, Greg Canada

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com