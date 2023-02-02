Natchez baker, pastry chef will compete on Food Network show in March

Published 3:19 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Natchez Pastry Chef Molly Manning Robertson, front row far right, is one of the 12 contestants on the Food Networks' Spring Baking Championship. The first episode airs Monday, March 6. (Photo courtesy Food Network)

NATCHEZ — Molly Manning Robertson, pastry chef and wedding cake baker extraordinaire, will compete in the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship.

Robertson posted on her Facebook page Wednesday she would compete against 11 other talented bakers from around the country.

The show’s 10 episodes will begin airing on the Food Network channel on March 6 at 7 p.m. Central time, Robertson posted.

Within 15 hours of Robertson’s social media post, more than 1,300 people had liked the post, and 575 had wished her well in the post’s comments.

She said she had been keeping the secret but could now let people know about the competition.

The competition has already been filmed, but Robertson and other contestants are sworn to secrecy and cannot reveal the outcome.

