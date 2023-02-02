Wilbert Thompson Published 5:27 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

SLIDELL, LA – Wilbert “Big T” Thompson of Slidell, LA, owner of Big T Tires, died on Jan. 25, 2023. He was born in Natchez, MS to the union of the late George Thompson and the late Thelma Evans Thompson. He was a past member of Rose Hill Baptist Church in Natchez. Wilbert served in the United States Air Force and completed two tours of duty in the Korean War. Later, Wilbert united in holy matrimony with Mamie Samuels Thompson; to their union, Thelma L. Thompson was born.

Wilbert graduated from Natchez Junior College and Southern University. Later he enrolled and graduated from engineering school in New York.

Wilbert gained employment at Boeing. He was later employed as a mechanical engineer at Martin Marietta (Lockheed Martin) where he retired as a supervising engineer. Wilbert was also the first president and the first person to charter a branch of the NAACP in Slidell, LA.

Email newsletter signup

Wilbert is the owner and operator of Big T Tires. His past business ventures are Circle T Tire Recycling and Blue Fleet Cab Company.

Wilbert leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mamie Samuels Thompson, and his daughter, Thelma L. Thompson. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He had two brothers and a sister who preceded him in death, Oliver “Bubba” Thompson, James Thompson, and Thelma Thompson White.

Services for Wilbert “Big T” Thompson will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 60183 Bryan Road, Slidell, LA 70460 with Dr. Leonard Craft, officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will be Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at Southeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery located at 34888 Grantham College Dr., Slidell, LA. Final arrangements are entrusted to Doyle Funeral Home.

Due to COVID, face masks are required.