Armed robbery suspect at large, five arrests made related to Jan. 29 home invasion, robbery Published 11:15 am Friday, February 3, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s deputies have apprehended five people —stemming from an armed robbery where some are thought to have entered a home armed with an assault rifle and a handgun and robbed their victims at gunpoint — and are looking for another man who is a suspect.

Two of those arrested were out on bond and accused of committing other crimes and a third was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants.

Deputies are looking for Cameron Brooks, 19. Brooks also has another active felony arrest warrant for armed robbery.

Email newsletter signup

On Jan. 29, ACSO deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the south end of the county, according to a press release from Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten. The sheriff is not releasing the exact address out of concern for the victims.

The victims of the robbery told deputies while they were inside their residence, two Black males, armed with a handgun and an assault rifle, entered the home and robbed them at gunpoint of cash and a Springfield Armory 9mm pistol.

The robbers left the residence, got into a black Dodge Challenger and fled the area.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 31, investigators with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division observed a vehicle matching the description of the one used as the getaway car in the Jan. 29 armed robbery.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for a traffic violation, according to the press release. Tyrell Kelly was driving the vehicle. Omar Pinkney was in the front passenger seat and Travin Jones was in the back seat of the vehicle.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, the Springfield Armory 9mm weapon reported stolen in the armed robbery was found in the vehicle.

Tyrell Kelly, 29, was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Kelly pleaded guilty to robbery in 2011 and was released from the Mississippi Department of Corrections in 2021. Kelly was also out on bond for an indictment issued by the Grand Jury and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon from an earlier arrest made by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in December 2021.

Omar Pinkney, 20, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Pinkney was also out on bond for a statutory rape charge that is pending in Sixth District Circuit Court in Adams County.

Travin Jones, 19, was arrested and charged with providing false information to a law enforcement officer and a bench warrant issued by the Adams County Justice Court. Jones also has an outstanding felony warrant with the Natchez Police Department for felony fleeing.

On the evening of Jan. 31, deputies and members of the Sheriff’s Special Operations Group arrested Trayvon White, 22, at 411A Watts Ave. and charged him with armed robbery in connection with the case.

On Thursday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Kaylin Owens, 21, and charged her with hindering prosecution in relation to Kelly’s charges.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cameron Brooks is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 601-442-8383. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.