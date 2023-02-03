Ellis Jr., Singleton lead Storm to blowout win over District 4-1A rival Tigers Published 12:06 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

SICILY ISLAND, La. — Delta Charter School junior guard Ronald Ellis Jr. scored more points by himself than a young and inexperienced Sicily Island High School team did together as the Storm rolled to a 75-18 win over the Tigers last Wednesday night in an LHSAA District 4-1A game.

Ellis Jr. was spectacular on both ends of the court and there was very little that Sicily Island could do to slow him down. He finished with a game-high 28 points to go with nine steals. Tyrin Singleton contributed for Delta Charter with 14 points.

“He just came out and got most of his points off steals and lay-ups,” coach Ellis said about his son’s performance. “The competition was down. The defensive energy was high.”

Delta Charter had its way with Sicily Island for just about all of the first quarter. And by the time that quarter was over, the Storm led the Tigers 26-2 — somewhat similar to what the Boston Celtics did to the Brooklyn Nets that same night in the same quarter.

The next three quarters were pretty much more of the same as the Storm outscored the Tigers 16-8 in the second quarter to go into halftime up 42-10.

“The boys played hard. The other team didn’t score as much, so they used a running clock,” Storm head coach Ronald Ellis said. “Louisiana (High School Athletics Association) started using that this season if a team goes up by at least 35 points.”

And by the time the Storm took that big of a lead nearly midway through the third quarter, the running clock was put in effect for the rest of the game. By the end of that quarter, they led the Tigers 63-16 after a 21-6 advantage.

Delta Charter then put the icing on the cake with a 12-2 advantage in the fourth quarter. Chase Evans, a newcomer on the Storm’s team, finished with nine points while Jaden Griffin and Juvari Singleton added eight points each.

“We played everybody, just like we did the girls’ game (Monday night),” Ellis said. “We were just trying to stay focused. We have a big game tonight against Tensas.”

The Storm (7-14, 3-4) traveled to St. Joseph, La. to take on another district rival in Tensas High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday.