Hulon-Sims to retire from Co-Lin, 34 years in education Published 12:52 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

After more than 34 years in education, Copiah-Lincoln Community College President Dr. Jane Hulon Sims has announced her retirement effective June 30, 2023. The announcement came at the monthly Board of Trustees meeting.

“It has been a blessing for me to serve as the eighth president of Copiah-Lincoln Community College for the past five years,” said Hulon Sims. “I have been fortunate to have spent 23 years in various leadership roles at the college, but the pinnacle of my career has been serving as president of this incredible institution.”

Hulon Sims has served as president of the college for five years. In past positions at Co-Lin, she served as Vice President of the Wesson Campus, Vice President of Instructional Services, Academic Dean of Instruction, and Director of Planning and Research.

During her tenure as president, Co-Lin has seen new instructional programs, scholarships, and services that have increased student success and graduation rates, construction and renovations on all three campuses, and the creation of new partnerships with universities and business and industry in the Co-Lin district. The college has been ranked No. 1 in the state for graduation rates, No. 1 for student success, been named A Great College to Work For, and an Aspen Top 150 Community College during her leadership. Both men’s and women’s soccer were reinstated (2020) and the Blue Wave Show Band grew to be the largest band in school history.

Construction projects included the installation of turf and a jumbotron at Stone Stadium (2019), eight-court tennis complex (2020), new president’s home (2020), entrance sign (2020), Career-Technical Building at the Simpson County Center (2020), Diesel Lab at the Natchez Campus (2021), phase one of renovations at Sullivan Baseball field (2023), and numerous other campus beautification projects. Renovations were made at the Cosmetology lab (2020), Franklin and Simpson residence hall restrooms (2020), bridge replacements at Wolf Hollow Golf Course (2021), The Wolf Den Grill and Smoothie Bar (2022), Fortenberry Career-Tech Building classrooms (2022), and PJ’s Coffee (2023).

“In addition to my gratitude to each board member, I would like to recognize and express my deep appreciation to my leadership team,” added Hulon Sims. “They share my desire for educational excellence on all campuses. Working alongside them has been a joy and an honor.”

Hulon Sims is a member of numerous organizations including the Mississippi Academic Officers Association (Past President), the Mississippi Association of Colleges, Southern Association of Colleges with Associate Degrees, American Association of University Women, Wesson Chamber of Commerce (Past-Member, Board of Directors), Brookhaven Rotary Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Wesson Garden Club.

She has served as a representative to the Mississippi Commission on College Accreditation and was selected to serve on the Board of Trustees of SACSCOC. She has participated in the Education Policy Fellowship Program, Leadership Jones County, and Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy (MCCLA). Dr. Hulon Sims has been the recipient of the Phi Theta Kappa National Distinguished Administrator Award, Phi Theta Kappa Paragon Award, Co-Lin’s High Performance Award, and was inducted into the Co-Lin Foundation Hall of Fame in 2022.

Hulon Sims is a graduate of Jones County Junior College, received both a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master of Education Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Southern Mississippi, and earned her Doctorate in Higher Education Administration from Mississippi State University.

Hulon Sims is the proud mother of two sons, Will and Drew, and is married to Dennis Sims.