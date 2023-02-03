Louisiana firefighter charged with online solicitation of a minor in Concordia Parish

Published 4:23 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish deputies charged a former firefighter of the Oakdale Fire Department for allegedly soliciting phone sex from what he thought to be a minor.

CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Edward J. Robinson, 32, of Oakdale, last week for contacting what he believed to be a minor online.

Edward J. Robinson

Authorities said he made contact by using two separate accounts, using false names and photos. During the conversations, he solicited phone sex in exchange for money and requested that the minor watch him perform sexual activities.

Detectives were able to identify Robinson and learned that he had recently been employed as a firefighter with the Oakdale Fire Department. Upon obtaining an arrest warrant, he was taken into custody by the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Robison has been charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick thanked the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office for their quick response in the matter.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the sheriff’s office states.

