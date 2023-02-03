Mary T. Smith Published 4:01 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

Jan. 27, 1937 – Feb. 02, 2023

Mary T. Smith, 87, of Natchez died Thursday, Feb. 02, 2023, in Natchez.

Mrs. Smith was born Jan. 27, 1937, in Laurel, MS the daughter of Roland Louis Thompson and Bertie Lorene Rigdon Thompson.

Email newsletter signup

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Smith; mother, Bertie Lorene Ridgon Thompson; father, Roland Louis Thompson; brothers, Clyde, Cecil, Calvin, Charles, and Clarence Thompson.

Survivors include her son Jimmy Caskey and wife Debbie; brother Claude Thompson and wife Sandra; and Beloved pet Daisy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Natchez Adams County Animal Shelter.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.