Krewe of Phoenix presents 2023 Royalty Published 11:00 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

The Krewe of Phoenix is “Back in the Saddle” for the 2022-2023 Mardi Gras season.

The Krewe kicked off its season with a royalty announcement on Oct. 27, 2022, and celebrated its traditional Twelfth Night party on Jan. 5.

The King, Queen and court were introduced to the public at the Call-Out Ball on Jan. 21 and the Royal Grand Ball will be held Feb. 18.

The Krewe of Phoenix Mardi Gras parade rolls through downtown Natchez on Feb. 17,with Darby and Dennis Short as grand marshals.

The Krewe of Phoenix Royalty includes:

Queen Rosalie XLI Tracy Hall Gammon

Tracy Hall Gammon was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi. She is the daughter of Caroline Wheeler Doughty and Darius Hall. She has two children Carrie LeGette Gammon of Boulder, Colorado and Conner Gammon of Tampa, Florida.

Tracy graduated from Mississippi State University where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. After graduating she lived in Mandeville, Louisiana, The Woodlands, Texas, and Tampa, Florida. After 19 years in Tampa she returned home to Natchez.

Currently she teaches third grade at Delta Charter School.

Tracy is a member of Trinity Episcopal Church , The Krewe of the Divine Dixie Divas, and the Pilgrimage Garden Club.

Tracy enjoys spending time with her children, family, and friends. Her perfect place to relax is the beach. During the summer Tracy helps out with Camp Able, a camp for children with diverse abilities.

King Rex XLI George A. Mayers

A Natchez native, G.A. Mayers is a graduate of Adams County Christian High School and Delta State University. He is employed with UPS and has served the Natchez area as a favorite man in brown for over 30 years.

G.A. is an avid tennis player in the USTA tennis league where he met his wife, Lisa, who served as Rosalie XXXIII. He is a member of Jefferson Street United Methodist Church.

His hobbies include MSU football, tennis, hunting and spending time with family and friends in Orange Beach, Alabama.

G.A. is married to Lisa Jordan Dale and they are the parents of Allie, Alex. and Tyler and his wife, Allen.

Duchess La Glorieuse Hannah Durkin

Hannah Durkin was born and raised in Natchez. She is the daughter of Nancy and Richard Durkin. Hannah graduated from Cathedral High School in 2008 and continued her education at the University of Southern Mississippi. Hannah moved back to Natchez where she worked for Visit Natchez as the Interactive Marketing Manager. She then went on to pursue a career in the mortgage loan business with NOLA Lending Group, where she is currently employed as a loan officer. In her spare time, Hannah enjoys gardening, special effects makeup, spending time with her animals, and meeting new guests at her Airbnb, “Lady Linton,” near the bluff. She is a member of the Friends of the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, Adams County Master Gardeners, and the Historic Natchez Foundation.

Duke Great Sun Matthew Hall

Matthew Hall is a native of Natchez, graduating from Cathedral High School in 2006. He graduated from The University of Mississippi with his bachelor’s in Business Administration in 2010. He was recognized as a member of the university’s 2010 class of Who’s Who among American Colleges and Universities.

In 2012, he graduated Summa Cum Laude with his master’s in business administration from Alcorn State University. In June of 2023 he will complete The Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. Hall is employed with United Mississippi Bank as a Senior Vice President.

He is a member of Jefferson Street United Methodist Church, Beau Pre Country Club, and the Natchez Young Professionals of the Natchez Chamber of Commerce.

He served as Chairman of the Board for the Chamber of Commerce from 2020-2021. He also served as the president of the Leadership Natchez Class of 2013 and is currently serving on the Board for the Southwest Mississippi Ole Miss Alumni Club.

Hall is married to Elizabeth Ratliff Hall. Together they have three beautiful daughters Abigail, Caroline, and Madeline. Serving as duke of the Krewe of Phoenix is the continuation of a family tradition for Hall. He previously served on KOP 32 as Duke Jefferson Davis in 2014. His late father, Dr. David G. Hall, served as Duke Jefferson Davis in 1997; his late mother, Christina W. Hall, served as Rosalie XXII in 2004; his grandmother, Joyce C. Hall served as Duchess Varina Howell Davis in 2006; his sister, Holly H. Aldredge, served as Duchess Varina Howell Davis in 2011; and his wife, Elizabeth Hall, served as Duchess Varina Howell Davis in 2017.

Duke of Versailles Cole Mosby

Sim Colebank Mosby is a native of Natchez. Cole attended Trinity Episcopal School where he graduated in 2017 as salutatorian. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Mississippi where he obtained a Bachelors in Accountancy, Cum Laude, and a Masters in Taxation and Data Analytics. While in college, he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and a member of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College. He was also a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars and the Golden Key International Honor Society.

Cole served as the King of the Pilgrimage Garden Club even though his reign was cut short due to COVID. After graduation, Cole moved back and is beginning his career at Silas Simmons, LLP. Cole has been active in the community since moving back. He is a member of the Natchez Rotary Club, the treasurer of the Krewe of Phoenix, and on the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce as well as a member of the young professional’s group. Cole is a member of the Jefferson Street United Methodist Church. Cole enjoys spending time with family, friends and cheering on the Ole Miss Rebels.

Cole is the son of Sim and Betsy (Rosalie XXXVII) Mosby and the brother to Sam Mosby. He is the grandson of Bucky Colebank, Rowan and Jim Milton, Ellen Mosby and the late Bill Rush Mosby Jr.

Duchess Marie Therese Aimee Robinette

Aimee Robinette was born in Cleveland and moved to Natchez in the summer of 2019. She graduated from Bayou Academy, and attended Delta State University, where she was the Alumni Engagement Coordinator prior to her move to Natchez. She has been married to The Yess Man, Mark Robinette, general manager of Performance Dodge, for 23 years. The couple has four children, Carson, Cade, Campbell and Crosby, along with their two dogbabies, Bentley and Lola Beth.

She is the Marketing and Communications Coordinator/Recruiter/Human Resources Director of Silas Simmons, LLP, and is a freelance writer for Coopwood Publishing in Cleveland. Prior to their move, Aimee served as editor of The Cleveland Current; had a public television political talk show, The Last Word; and served on numerous church and civic committees and boards. Aimee served as a member of the Natchez Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and is a member of the Natchez Garden Club, and First Baptist Church of Natchez.

During her free time, Aimee is an avid reader, continues to mark off her bucket list of concerts, volunteers at ACCS, where she served as a substitute teacher, and plays tennis in St. Francisville and with USTA. Her favorite activity is watching her children play various sports.

She is the daughter of the late Felix and Lynn Hammack, of Cleveland, MS, and is the last of four children, Martin, Kelly, and Jerrod.

Duchess Panmure Jaki Robinson

Jaki Robinson is a Natchez native who has worked in banking over 27 years. She is currently a Vice President and Senior Commercial Relationship Manager with Home Bank. She attended NLU and Co-Lin before receiving her degree in Business, and graduated from the Mississippi School of Banking at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

Community service has always played an important role in Jaki’s life, and she has served many roles in various local non-profit organizations. She has been a member of the Natchez Trace Kiwanis Club for more than 15 years, recently serving as its President and Lt. Governor. She is currently the President of the Christmas in Natchez committee and serves as its representative on the Natchez-Adams County Community Alliance Executive Board, is a board member for the Natchez-Adams County Habitat for Humanity and serves on the committee for Women in Banking through the MS Bankers Association.

Jaki is engaged to be married to her long-term boyfriend, Brad Yarbrough. Between the two of them, they have four sons: Braxton Robinson, Parker Robinson, Hunter Yarbrough and the late Sterling Yarbrough. They also share one fur-baby together, Stella Yarbrough.

Duke Monfort Browne Griiffin Agent

After growing up in Madison, Griffin Agent attended Mississippi State University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Accountancy in 2020. During his time as a Bulldog, Griffin was a member of the university’s golf team. Thereafter, Griffin received his Master of Business Administration in 2021. In June of 2021, Griffin joined Natchez Wealth Management as a Financial Advisor and decided to make Natchez his home.

Griffin is a member of Beau Pre Country Club, the Natchez Rotary Club, and First Baptist Church of Natchez.

Duchess Marguerite Theresa de Limos Carol Ann Riley

Carol Ann Riley is a native of Jonesville, Louisiana, where she graduated from Block High School in 1983. She obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design from Louisiana Tech University in 1988 and is a graduate of The Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College.

In 2000, Carol Ann moved from Lafayette to Natchez where she opened her own graphic design firm, Riley Creative. After 16 successful years, she retired briefly and is currently employed as Marketing/Office Manager for Dr. Mitzi Ferguson at Timeless Medical Aesthetics. She is also a noted freelance artist specializing in abstract paintings.

Carol Ann has one daughter, Annalyce Riley, age 20, a sophmore at LSU.

She is a member of First Baptist Church, Natchez, Krewe of Pink Flamingos, and Krewe of Phoenix.

In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, tennis, art, and attending live music events.

Duke Manuel Gayosa de Limos Avery Middleton

Avery Middleton was born and raised in Natchez, where he currently resides with his wife Brenna Middleton and daughter Mary Austin Middleton. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 2011 and went on to attend Mississippi State University where he graduated in 2015 with a Real Estate Finance degree. While in college at Mississippi State he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order.

He has worked for Mississippi Farm Bureau as a claims representative for seven years in both Natchez and Brookhaven. Avery is a member of Jefferson Street United Methodist Church, a member of Beau Pre Country Club, and a proud member of the Bulldog Club at Mississippi State University.

Duchess Eliza Lowe Little Lexi Christian

Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana Lexi Christian and her husband, Will, moved to Natchez in October 2015 from Jackson.

Lexi received her bachelor’s of science in nursing from Alcorn in 2014 and later in 2020 received her master’s of science in nursing from the University of South Alabama.

She has two girls, Whitney and Spencer Kate. She currently works downtown at Restore Health and Wellness and is a member of the Downtown Natchez Alliance and the Pilgrimage Garden Club.

Duke of Monmouth Hoss Serio

Hoss Serio, born and raised in Venezuela, moved to French Camp, Mississippi, for boarding school as a teenager. He later moved to Jackson where he received an associate degree in nursing in 1995. He continued his career in Baton Rouge where he worked at Earl K Long Hospital ER until 1998 when he moved to Natchez to obtain his BSN and MSN in 2001.

He opened his private practice, Natchez Family Medicine, in September 2017.

Hoss has two daughters, Carmen and Carrie, who both graduated from Cathedral School. Carmen graduated from The University of Mississippi with a Chemistry degree and is currently the manager of Lil Easy Restaurant. Carrie is a junior at the University of Mississipi and intends on applying to law school, living life as only Carrie knows how to do. Hoss has an older sibling, Angela, who lives in Tupelo and is a nurse anesthetist, and a younger brother Val, who also lives in Tupelo and is an Emergency Medicine Physician.

Duchess Varina Howell Davis Jenny Townsend

Jenny Townsend was born and raised in Monticello and later attended the University of Mississippi in Oxford. She then moved to the Miss Lou area to begin her career in Sales and Marketing and has lived in Natchez for over 10 years now.

She and her husband, Woody, both work in the Natchez area where she is a Corporate Clinical Healthcare Recruiter for Community Health Systems and he is IT Director for Jordan Carriers.

She has four children, Conner, Abby, Ava and Blaire that have all attended Cathedral School.

Conner is currently employed at Jordan Carriers IT Department as Systems Analyst; Abby is a junior at LSU in Business Managementl while Ava is in sixth grade and Blaire is in the first grade at Cathedral.

She is a past member of the Junior Auxiliary of Natchez, past member of the board of directors for the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association, member of the Natchez Garden Club and has served on several Outreach Committees for the Relay for Life.

She enjoys coaching her daughters in AYA Basketball & summer league softball as well as working in her flower beds and most anything outdoors.

Duke Jefferson Davis Josh Foster

Josh Foster is a native Mississippian but now resides in Louisiana with his wife Rebecca, and their two children Jules and Mack. He is the father of five: Huntley, Emily, Eli, Jules, and Mack.

He has spent 27 years in the medical field, starting out as a paramedic. He went on to further his education in nursing achieving his ADN from Co-Lin in Wesson,, then his undergraduate BSN from the University of Mississippi, and a finally Master of Science in Nursing with an emphasis in Nurse Anesthesiology from Arkansas State University. He currently practices at Our Lady of The Lake in Baton Rouge.

Josh is the past president and former King Hunt II of the Krewe of Panola.

In his spare time, he loves to cook, boat with the family, teach his children how to hunt, coach his children’s sports, and watch as many LSU sports as he can.