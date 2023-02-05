4 injured in head on collision on Kingston Road at McCalip Retirement Plantation Road Published 5:30 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023

NATCHEZ — At least four people were injured, two of them airlifted in serious condition, after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon on Kingston Road at McCalip Retirement Plantation Road.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said deputies were on the scene just after 5 p.m.

Three people were extracted from one vehicle, he said.

“Two are being flown out, two going to Merit Health Natchez. It was definitely head-on, nose to nose,” Patten said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.