ACSO, Natchez police, fire departments working to remove body found in creek

Published 11:49 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Natchez police and fire departments and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene trying to remove a body found in a creek near Cottage Farm Road off of Palestine Road Sunday morning.

The body of an adult male was seen floating face down in the creek. Chief Cal Green said she was notified of it at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

Before the body has been fully retrieved, Green said police believe they may possibly belong to a Natchez man, 70-year-old Roosevelt “June” Hendricks Jr., who has been missing.

Email newsletter signup

Hendricks was last seen in the Morgantown area wearing jogging pants and a blue Looney Tunes jacket on Jan. 20.

Green said Hendrick’s family has already been notified and some are on the scene to help identify him.

“We’ve got the fire department out here and we’ve been trying to get him out of the water,” she said. At this time, there is no reason to suspect foul play, she said.

“We’re going to have to get him out and have the coroner do an initial autopsy,” she said.

More BREAKING NEWS

UPDATE: Homeland Security on scene at Historic Natchez Foundation to test suspicious vials; several streets still closed

Potential dangerous chemical leads to building evacuation, street closures downtown

Tornado warning issued near Sibley, South Adams County

Tornado watch in effect through 2 a.m.

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Who do you hope wins this year's Super Bowl?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections