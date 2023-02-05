Changes Coming to ‘Writer’s Block’ Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

By Jennie Guido

It’s been a full two years of writing weekly for the paper and calling this space each Sunday my own corner or “writer’s block.” However, let’s try something different moving forward. Instead of seeing my columns each week in the paper, you will find them every other month in Natchez Magazine.

I’ll still cover the hot topics of what’s going on in town, where you should eat, what you should order, and some stories along the way. I’ve found that tying in some personal stories to what’s happening locally or what recipe is on tap seems to hit home for many of my readers.

I’m excited to have a little more space to work with in the magazine and cover things a little more in-depth than I have time for on a weekly basis. When you have a full-time job, writing on the side can take a back seat, and I never want to rush a column just to meet a deadline.

So, as a parting gift, I’m leaving you one last recipe before changing venues. It’s a perfect something sweet for your Valentine. Let me tell you. Chopping up and melting all of that chocolate with that creamy Kerrygold butter felt sinful. Plus, all those eggs make this quite the investment piece.

Enjoy!

Flourless Chocolate Cake (Chocolate Torte)

9 ounces butter, melted (I used Kerrygold.)

9 ounces dark chocolate, finely chopped

1 1/2 cup sugar

7 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon almond

Melt the butter and chocolate together and whisk until smooth. Add the sugar and combine fully. Allow the mixture to cool slightly, then add the eggs one at a time mixing each in. Add the extracts. Pour into a well-greased and parchment lined springform pan. Tap out the air bubbles. Place the pan on a cookie sheet to prevent any mess, and bake in a 350 degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Watch closely at the end. You want the center to still giggle when you take it out.