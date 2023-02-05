Crime Reports: Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Jessica Deanne Brigmond, 39, 25 Rosleand Forest Drive, Natchez, on charge of DUI – operation of motor vehicle under influence of other substance. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Travin Jamel Jones, 19, No address given, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on East Franklin Street.

Theft on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Ridgewood Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbing the peace on North Shields Lane.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Harassment on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Three accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Stahlman Street.

Suspicious activity on South Canal Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Wood Avenue.

Intelligence report on Cottage Farm Road.

False alarm on State Street.

Disturbance on Creek Bend Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Open door on Miller Avenue.

Civil matter on Milburn Street.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on Creek Bend Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jacklyn Shanice Mills, 29, Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Held without bond.

Brennika Betrice Minor, 27, Gaylor Road, Natchez, on charge of embezzlement – property borrowed or hire. Released without bond.

Kaylin Veriana Owens, 21, Tupelo Drive, Natchez, on charge of hindering prosecution. Held on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Michael Dewayne Blackwell, 56, Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3, Natchez, on charges of probation violation Louisiana probation and false information or identification to law enforcement. Held on $500.00 bond.

Chad Keith Foster, 36, Herbert Carter Road, Vidalia, La., on charge of aggravated assault. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Accident on Pineview Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Thursday

Accident on North Palestine Road.

Property damage on North Palestine Road.

Theft on Majorca Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Tupelo Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Simple assault on East Wilderness Road.

Shots fired on Firetower Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Traceside Drive.

Trespassing on Pheasant Road.

Intelligence report on Second Street.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Preston Atwood, 25, 1108 Palm St., Vidalia, criminal damage to property and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile warrants. Bond set at $12,500.

Mary E Sturdivant, 37, homeless, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $750.

Arrests — Friday

Micquauis J. Lewis, 26, 9075 Cedar Springs, Denham Springs La, domestic abuse by strangulation, domestic abuse by child endangerment. Bond set at $32,500.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Moose Lodge Road.

Reports — Thursday

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 15.

Introduction of contraband on Kindergarten Road.

Theft on Carter Street.

Computer aided solicitation of a minor on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on US 84.

Unwanted person on Margaret Circle.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 565.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on US 84.