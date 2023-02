Firefighters battling raging house fire on Brookfield Drive Published 11:43 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023

1 of 2

NATCHEZ — Natchez Firefighters are battling a raging house fire at 128 Brookfield Drive tonight. No other information is available at this time.

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies, Natchez Police officers, and the Adams County Fire Service are assisting.

The Democrat’s Sabrina Robertson is on the scene and this story will be updated as soon as more information is available.