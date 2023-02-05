UPDATE: Head on collision sends four to hospital, kills dog Published 9:24 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023

NATCHEZ — A head on collision on Kingston Road just west of McCalip Retirement Plantation Road sent four people to the hospital, two of whom were airlifted, and killed a pet dog.

Payton Clark, driving a 1998 GMC Sierra, and Travis Council, driving a 2015 Dodge Caravan, hit head on, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.

Clark was the only occupant in his truck at the time of the accident. The van Council was driving was occupied by Carson Pressgrove, front passenger; and Dylan Pressgrove, rear passenger. All occupants in the van had to be extracted by the Natchez Fire Department using the jaws of life.

They were awake and responsive but all had what appeared to be severe injuries, Patten said.

Clark was already out of his vehicle laying in the ditch beside his truck, awake and responsive but in severe pain. AMR responded to the scene and Clark and Dylan Pressgrove were airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake for injuries. Council and Carson Pressgrove were transported by AMR to Merit Health Natchez for injuries.

”Due to everyone being injured, the accident is still under investigation until all parties involved can be spoken with,” Patten said. “The impact was so strong that a German Shepard belonging Dylan Pressgrove that was in the van was killed on impact. It was a terrible accident and we are praying for a successful recovery for all those involved.”