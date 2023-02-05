UPDATE: Head on collision sends four to hospital, kills dog

Published 9:24 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — A head on collision on Kingston Road just west of McCalip Retirement Plantation Road sent four people to the hospital, two of whom were airlifted, and killed a pet dog.

Payton Clark, driving a 1998 GMC Sierra, and Travis Council, driving a 2015 Dodge Caravan, hit head on, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.

Clark was the only occupant in his truck at the time of the accident. The van Council was driving was occupied by Carson Pressgrove, front passenger; and Dylan Pressgrove, rear passenger. All occupants in the van had to be extracted by the Natchez Fire Department using the jaws of life.

Email newsletter signup

They were awake and responsive but all had what appeared to be severe injuries, Patten said.

Clark was already out of his vehicle laying in the ditch beside his truck, awake and responsive but in severe pain. AMR responded to the scene and Clark and Dylan Pressgrove were airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake for injuries. Council and Carson Pressgrove were transported by AMR to Merit Health Natchez for injuries.

”Due to everyone being injured, the accident is still under investigation until all parties involved can be spoken with,” Patten said. “The impact was so strong that a German Shepard belonging Dylan Pressgrove that was in the van was killed on impact. It was a terrible accident and we are praying for a successful recovery for all those involved.”

More News

4 injured in head on collision on Kingston Road at McCalip Retirement Plantation Road

VIDEO: Young ladies shine like stars at Miss Vidalia 2023 pageant

ACSO, Natchez police, fire departments working to remove body found in creek

GALLERY: Miss-Lou community benefits from free shopping trip

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Who do you hope wins this year's Super Bowl?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections