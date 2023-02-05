VIDEO: Young ladies shine like stars at Miss Vidalia 2023 pageant Published 3:56 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Shining like a star seemed to be the theme of the Miss Vidalia 2023 pageant on Saturday night as each young lady made her way across the stage in a shimmering evening gown.

Things got even more lively as the girls picked out creative costumes for the casual wear part of the competition and danced their fitness dance.

Eleven contestants competed for the title of Miss Vidalia, from which five finalists and the winner — contestant number 11 Taegan Delane Kenney — were chosen.

Special entertainment was provided by Bryce McGlothin, Glen and Penny Harrigil and Maddybeth Wagoner.

Contestants

Stevie Nichole Anderson (Finalist)

Anderson is the 18-year-old daughter of Candace and Joseph Anderson. She is a senior at Vidalia High School where she participates in National Honors Society, Yearbook, Beta, DECA, Student Council, and Principal Advisory Council. Her page is Miss Leslie Ryder Southerland.

Alexa Noelle Kimball

Kimball is the 18-year-old daughter of Kelly and Donnie Kimball. She is a senior at Concordia Parish Academy. She has enjoyed participating in extracurricular activities such as cross country, cheerleading, and dance. Her page is Miss Scarlett Mae Kifer.

Dottie Mae Davenport (Second runner-up)

Davenport is the 18-year-old daughter of Betty Davenport and Ricky Davenport. She is a senior at Vidalia High School where she enjoys participating in DECA, Student Council, Cheer, and FCA. Serving as her page is Miss Mia Martinez.

Tyhiera Harris

Harris is the 18-year-old daughter of Monica Harris. She is a senior at Vidalia High School where she participates in DECA, National Honors Society, Student Council, NSHSS, and Yearbook. She also enjoys playing softball and singing in her church choir. Her page is Miss Macy Chafton.

Jolee Amber Dillard (Finalist)

Dillard is the 18-year-old daughter of Courtney and Mark Davis. She is a senior at Delta Charter School where she enjoys participating in Senior Beta Club, Varsity basketball, Student Council, Yearbook Committee, and Cooking Club. Her page is Miss Brixlee Simone Mizell.

Madeline Claire Foley

Foley is the 17-year-old daughter of Jennifer and Robert Foley. She is a senior at Vidalia High School where she participates in softball, DECA, and Principal Advisory Council. Serving as per page is Miss Dianna Darlene Weatherly.

Karlee Moran Smith

Smith is the 18-year-old daughter of Charlene and Brad Smith. She is a senior at Vidalia High School where she participates in the Principal Advisory Council, Student Council, and Yearbook Staff. Serving as her page is Miss Olivia Corrinne Smith.

Kay-Lee Ashley (First runner-up)

Ashley is the 17-year-old daughter of Dana & David Cater and Shannon and Anthony Ashley. She is a senior at Vidalia High School where she enjoys participating in Cheer, Basketball, DECA, Student Council, BETA, NHS, Key Club, and FCA. Her Page is Miss Isabella Cate Ernst.

Jazmyn Moore

Moore is the 18-year-old daughter of Sotoris Moore, the late Kevin Hawkins Bey, and Tarryl and Carlos Lee. She is a senior at Delta Charter School where she participates in Beauty Club. In her spare time, she likes to help serve her community through youth outreach. Her page is Miss Emory Estis.

Emilie Evans

Evans is the 18-year-old daughter of Jessica and Del Evans. She is a senior at Vidalia High School where she enjoys participating in the Principal’s Advisory Council. She recently helped her church with a backpack drive that helped children in the community receive basic school items. Her page is Miss Raddison Anise Taylor.

Taegan Delane Kenney (Winner, Miss Vidalia 2023)

Kenney is the 17-year-old daughter of Stacia Mulvihill and Mitchell Kenney. She is a senior at Vidalia High School where she participates in DECA, National Honor Society, BETA, Student Council, Cheer, and Softball. Serving as her page is Miss Annison “Sonni” Quinm Southerland.

Pages

Mia Martinez

Martinez is the daughter of Priscilla and Lorenzo Martinez. She attends Vidalia Upper Elementary School. She loves cheer, pageants, playing softball, and spending time in the outdoors.

Isabella Cate Ernst

Ernst is the daughter of Sara and Joe Ernst. She attends Vidalia Upper Elementary School. She enjoys playing basketball, Softball, and ballet.

Brixlee Simone Mizell

Mizell is the daughter of Melissa Mizell, Brett Orth & Amy and Lee Mizell. She attends Vidalia Upper Elementary School. Her hobbies include doing her makeup and hair.

Macy Chafton

Chafton is the daughter of Leigh Ann Chafton and Casey Young. She attends Concordia Parish Academy. She loves dance, playing Roblox, drawing, and soccer.

Emory Estis

Estis is the daughter of Erin and Kenny Estis. She attends Vidalia Upper Elementary School. Her favorite colors are pink and black.

Scarlett Kifer

Kifer is the daughter of Brandy and Crawford Kifer. She attends Vidalia Upper Elementary School. She loves reading and dance.

Olivia Corinne Smith

Smith is the daughter of Amy and Phillip Smith. She attends Delta Charter School. Her hobbies include playing softball, arts and crafts, piano, and hunting.

Leslie Ryder Southerland

Southerland is the daughter of Quinn and Les Southerland. She attends Vidalia Upper Elementary School. She enjoys playing softball, soccer, basketball, and competition dance.

Annison “Sonni” Quinn Southerland

Southerland is the daughter of Quinn and Les Southerland. She attends Vidalia Upper Elementary School. She enjoys playing softball and soccer.

Raddison Anise Taylor

Taylor is the daughter of Amber and Tyler Spence. She attends Vidalia Upper Elementary School. Her hobbies include art, skateboarding, and playing soccer.

Dianna Darlene Weatherly

Weatherly is the daughter of Karianna and Trae Weatherly. She attends Vidalia Upper Elementary School. Her hobbies include playing softball and small business.

Beaus

Waylon Reid Brown

Brown is the son of Ashton and Joshua Wilson and Dena and Michael Brown. He attends Vidalia Lower Elementary School. He enjoys playing football, basketball, soccer, Fortnite, riding his bike, hanging out with his friends, and spending time with his family.

Tayde Hinson

HInson is the son of Kayce and Brett Hinson. He attends Vidalia Upper Elementary School. In his spare time, he enjoys Jiu Jitsu, boxing, basketball, baseball, soccer, and spending time with his family and friends.