Michael L. Jackson Published 5:15 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

Nov. 10, 1959 – Jan. 31, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Michael L. “Mike” Jackson, 63, of Natchez, who died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Natchez, will be on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Marshall Funeral Home with Rev. Willie Anderson officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Michael was born on Nov. 10, 1959, the son of James Jackson and Camille Woods Jackson. He was a 1978 graduate of North Natchez High School. He was employed with the Natchez Public Works, a carrier for The Natchez Democrat, and the owner and operator of MJ Mobile Detailing. He was part of the Jehovah’s Witness Ministry for many years. He enjoyed working, exercising, listening to music, dancing, and spending time with friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, eight uncles, and four aunts.

Michael leaves to cherish his memories; four sisters, Janice (Ronnie) Herbert, Angela Presley, Brenda (Clarence) Brown, and T. Nicole Jackson; nephews, Justin (Reji) Herbert, Tre’ Michael Herbert, and Tre’ Perry; nieces, Adrian (Marcus) Young, Crystal Brown, Ashley (Andrew) Osakue, Porsha Brown, Trinity Perry, Haylee Herbert, and Khaliyah Davis; uncles, Calvin, and Vernon Jackson; aunts, Catherine and Marilyn Jackson and a host of other family and friends.