Only two bid for county’s garbage collection business; lowest bid received at about three times county’s last contracted rate

Published 3:00 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Garbage piles up at this home on Broadmoor Street in Adams County in late December. (File photo | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Only two companies presented bids on Monday for the county’s garbage collection.

The bids were opened at Monday morning’s meeting of the Adams County Board of Supervisors.

United Infrastructure Services of Louisiana LLC, which is the new company formed by Metro Services following its bankruptcy, turned in a bid of $26.66 per month for twice-a-week garbage collection.

Arrow Disposal Services, which collects garbage in the City of Natchez, bid $26.96 per month for twice-a-week collection, but the company’s bid is contingent on residents using carts in which to place garbage.

Waste Pro and Waste Management, two companies that also do business in Adams County, chose not to bid.

The board voted to take the bids under advisement.

In late December, county residents complained to supervisors about garbage piling up and not being collected at county residents.

Metro Services, which contracted with the county for garbage collection, filed for bankruptcy, seeking to sell off its assets and get out of its Natchez contract, as well as the contract it had with Jonesville, Louisiana, both which it deemed unprofitable. The bankruptcy court granted that request, and Adams County was left without a garbage collection provider.

In a special meeting on Jan. 12, the supervisors begrudgingly approved an emergency, 90-day contract with Metro Services to continue garbage collection.

Metro’s original contract was for $9.97 per month per residential unit. It offered to continue collecting for 90 days at a rate of $19 per month per residential unit for twice a week pickup.

Adams County residents pay $15 per month for garbage collection. The county will be responsible for paying the balance between the price charged by the collection company and what the residents pay, unless supervisors choose to amend its existing ordinance.

