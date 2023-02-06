Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Morgantown Road

Published 8:17 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved vehicle accident on Morgantown Road.

The accident occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Monday evening. The driver called 911 and remained at the accident scene, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.

Major Frank Smith said authorities are still working to identify the victim and notify the family.

Email newsletter signup

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

More News

UPDATE: No criminal charges after pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Morgantown Road

Downtown stakeholders urged to attend Tuesday webinar at Convention Center

Only two bid for county’s garbage collection business; lowest bid received at about three times county’s last contracted rate

VIDEO: Fire destroys home on Brookfield Drive

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Who do you hope wins this year's Super Bowl?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections