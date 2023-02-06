Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Morgantown Road
Published 8:17 pm Monday, February 6, 2023
NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved vehicle accident on Morgantown Road.
The accident occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Monday evening. The driver called 911 and remained at the accident scene, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
Major Frank Smith said authorities are still working to identify the victim and notify the family.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.