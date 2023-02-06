Short leads Storm to 52-24 win Published 10:51 am Monday, February 6, 2023

JOSEPH, La. — With Tensas High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team keying in on Delta Charter School sophomore guard Roniya Ellis, someone else had to pick up the scoring for the Lady Storm last Friday night.

That someone turned out to be an unlikely player in senior guard Carlee Short, who made long-distance shot after long-distance shot and finished with a game-high 21 points to lead the Delta Charter Lady Storm to a 52-24 win over the Tensas High Lady Panthers to remain undefeated in LHSAA District 4-1A.

“It was a pretty good game for us. We tried to let everybody play,” Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis said. “Tensas came out and their (head) coach (Shedrick Moses) game-planned to where they box-and-oned Roniya. Their game plan was to stop Roniya.”

Little did the Lady Panthers know that Short would come up big for the Lady Storm. And she made all seven of her 3-pointers in the first quarter to account for all of her scoring. She was so hot from long range that coach Ellis said that one point Short even did the “Jordan Shrug” that Michael Jordan made famous in the first half of Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers when he went off from behind the 3-point line.

“That was a plus for her shooting. She was so excited and ecstatic. She didn’t know what to say. But she did say, ‘I’ll take it’. It was a fun game for them,” Ellis said.

By the end of the first quarter, Delta Charter enjoyed a 25-5 lead over Tensas. And while the Lady Storm cooled off a little bit over the next two quarters, they still outscored the Lady Panthers 14-4 in the second quarter for a 39-9 halftime lead and 13-10 in the third quarter to go ahead 52-19.

With the game out of reach, Tensas was able to shut out Delta Charter 5-0 in the fourth quarter. Mikayla Matthews added 13 points for the visitors while Ellis was held to 11 points.

The Lady Storm (17-9, 8-0) played its first home game since Jan. 17 on Tuesday when it hosted district rival Block High School at 6 p.m. Tuesday.