Gibson, Gaines to provide city, county updates on Friday

Published 11:17 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson and Warren Gaines, president of the Adams County Board of Supervisors, will team up to present the Friday Forum on Friday beginning at 8 a.m. at Natchez Coffee Company.

The Friday Forum is a partnership between the Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce and Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Gibson and Gaines will discuss the unprecedented cooperation in recent years between the city and county as well as give updates about ongoing and upcoming infrastructure and economic development projects.

