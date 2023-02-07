Roscoe Robert Watkins, Jr. Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

July 25, 1936 – Feb. 6, 2023

Funeral services for Roscoe Robert Watkins Jr., 86, of Ridgecrest, LA will be held at Riverside Baptist Church in Vidalia on Wednesday, Feb. 08, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Glen Harrigill, Bro. Charles BoBo and Bro. Ron Letford officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Roscoe Robert Watkins was born on Saturday, July 25, 1936, in Centerville, MS, and passed away Monday, Feb. 06, 2023, at Trinity Medical Center. He was a resident of Ridgecrest and a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Vidalia. Roscoe retired from the Army Corp of Engineers as a Lock and Dam Operator with 25 years of service.

Mr. Watkins proudly served his Country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roscoe Robert Watkins, Sr.; mother, Rosa Cavin Watkins; two brothers, James, and Johnny Watkins and five sisters, Lorene Zapata, Gean Watkins, Dorothy Fuller, Vernel Leitko, and Linda Potts

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alline Thompson Watkins of Ridgecrest, LA, and sister, Peggy Orozco of Summerville, TX. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Mulvihill, Tres Nugent, Al Way, Chris McDaniel, Bill Wiley and Donnie Kimball.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday at Riverside Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until service time. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.