Search under way for man who fell from barge

Published 8:05 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

NATCHEZ — Search is under way near the Natchez Port for a man who fell from a barge into the Mississippi River.

Robert Bradford, director of Adams County Emergency Management, said the man, who is Black and about 50 years old, fell into the river at about 4:30 a.m. this morning.

”Unfortunately, this looks like it will be a recovery effort,” Bradford said. “We are waiting for some state resources to arrive to help us.”

Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Natchez Fire Chief and Natchez Firefighters, Adams County Fire Services, Search and Rescue, Natchez Police, and personnel from the Coast Guard have been on the scene trying to locate the man near L.E. Berry Road since the call came in during the early morning.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.